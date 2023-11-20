Make your home safer, smarter and more snug with Aqara’s sensational smart home tech

As the nights get darker and the days get colder we tend to spend a lot more of our time at home – and that means our thoughts often turn to the cost of our energy and the security of our stuff. If like us you’ve wanted to find ways to cut your energy bills and make your home more secure without spending a fortune, Aqara could have just what you’re looking for.

For a very limited time, the Aqara Energy Saver Pack and the Aqara Home Monitoring Security Pack are available with up to 31% off the usual bundle price. That means there’s never been a better time to make your home more snug and more secure too.

Cut your costs, not your comfort

Let’s start with comfort. The brilliant Aqara Energy Saver Pack helps ensure that your home is completely cosy without wasting energy and money. The Hub M2 is the brains of the operation, connecting to the Presence Sensor FP2, Radiator Thermostat E1 and the Temperature and Humidity Sensor T1 – also included – to ensure that you don’t run the heating when it isn’t needed, and that you don’t heat your home when there’s nobody there needing warmed up. The M2 is also compatible with major platforms like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings, allowing the Aqara devices to be used with your preferred system and/or voice assistant.

Smart home users should be no stranger of the much hyped Presence Sensor FP2, as this is the one sensor that everyone talks out in 2023. And it is as smart as it is stylish: it detects human motion much more precisely than the classic PIR motion sensor, picking up the smallest movement like the act of breathing. Moreover, it can recognise up to 5 different people at the same time, and its wide radar sensing can cover a room of up to 40 square metres from a single sensor. With the rich information provided by the FP2, you can create tailored home automations to activate the lights, heating and other home appliances on when needed, reducing energy waste. It even has fall detection and alerts – something that can give you extra peace of mind if you or one of your loved ones has mobility issues.

The Hub also connects to the included Radiator Thermostat E1, which enables you to adjust the temperature on a room by room basis – so if the FP2 Presence Sensor detects when a room isn’t being used, the heating in that room will be automatically turned down to save you energy and save you money.

That’s not the only way the Aqara Energy Saver Pack can save you money. The Pack is cheaper than buying your Hub, Presence Sensor, Radiator Thermostat and Temperature and Humidity Sensor individually, and if you buy your pack between 20th November and 17th December you’ll save up to 21% off the usual bundle price.

Smarter security for every home

Now that you’ve made your home more cosy and more cost-effective too, you can think about making it safer and more secure. The Aqara Home Monitoring and Security Pack has everything you need for smart home security: the Camera Hub G3, the Door and Window Sensor T1, The Motion Sensor P1 and the Vibration Sensor too. Together they deliver rock-solid home security with live alerts to your phone, and you can save up to 26% on the usual price if you buy yours between 20 November and 17 December.

The Camera Hub G3 is 2K indoor security camera with pan/tilt functionality, helping you to keep an eye on your home when you’re away. It can trigger siren locally and send a mobile alert when a potential threat is detected. And you can amplify your home security system with the included sensors. When one of these sensors detects an unexpected human motion, a door opening or a broken window, the camera will automatically be activated, pivoted to the corresponding sensor and begins recording while you’re alerted.

The Home Monitoring and Security Pack doesn’t just make your home more secure. It makes it smarter too. That Door and Window Sensor can be used to switch on your smart lights when you open the door, and the Camera Hub G3 has AI-powered facial and object recognition so it can alert you when one of your loved ones arrives home, or when one of your four-legged friends goes somewhere they’re not supposed to. And the same recognition can automatically turn off security features when it recognises a family member, so you won’t get intruder alerts when someone you trust is at home. One of our favourite features is its gesture recognition: if you’ve ever wanted to control your smart home kit by making finger guns or giving the air a high-five, now you can.

The perfect partner for your smartphone and smart speakers

Aqara’s smart home technology is designed to work with all the leading smart speakers and hubs: it’s compatible with the new, industry-wide Matter standard and also works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, Home Connect Plus and many more. Both the Hub M2 and the Camera Hub G3 can control up to 128 different Aqara sensors and controllers for home automation, remote control and all kinds of third-party integrations too. And both have a built-in IR controller, meaning you can use them to make your existing infrared-compatible devices smarter too.

Aqara might not be as well-known as Apple, Google or Samsung, but it’s been working closely with all the key tech firms for many years now to create some of the very best smart home technology you can buy. And with these limited-time deals, it makes some of the very best value smart home technology too.

