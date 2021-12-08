Get the big picture this Christmas with these brilliant projector deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s also a wonderful time to give your home entertainment system a huge upgrade. XGIMI is offering some really great deals on five of its stunning projectors, so if you want to take your festive films, box sets and Christmas specials to the max there’s never been a better time to do it.

XGIMI’s projectors are renowned for their impressive specifications, stunning picture quality and no-fuss installation: they’re super-simple to set up, with automatic correction to ensure you get the very best picture in any room and in any lighting conditions. Whether it’s the ultra-portable Halo or the stunning 4K HORIZON Pro, XGIMI can ensure that this really is the season to be jolly.

Get movie magic absolutely anywhere

The cute, compact Halo is an ultra-portable projector capable of displaying all your favourite streaming services and Android TV apps on a 150-inch screen for up to two hours on battery power, and it includes dual Harmon Kardon speakers for premium sound quality. You can also wirelessly connect it to soundbars and Bluetooth headphones. With 1080p FHD resolution and a bright ANSI 800 lumens output, it’s 225% clearer than mainstream 720p projectors. And with four-point automatic keystone correction and auto-focus, you get a crystal clear image each time.

Superb projection wherever you want to go

The ultra-compact MoGo Pro is incredibly portable, can play an entire movie without needing to be recharged and its advanced DLP lamp delivers 300 ANSI lumens and a crisp 1080p FHD picture at up to 200 inches. It has all your favourite Android TV apps, Harman Kardon sound and once again it works with soundbars and Bluetooth headphones too.

It’s impressive stuff, and the MoGo Pro+ takes things to the next level: it has all the features of the MoGo Pro but adds automatic horizontal keystone connection so it’s eve easier to get the perfect picture in any room or on any screen.

MoGo Pro deal: get 10% off and a free carry case

MoGo Pro+ deal: get 10% off

Expand your home entertainment horizons

The Horizon FHD and Horizon Pro are the projectors we’d love to find under the tree on Christmas morning. They both have incredibly bright output – 2,200 ANSI limens – and room-filling sound courtesy of their dual Harmon Kardon speakers, they deliver incredible images thanks to HDR10 and HLG compatibility and their X-VUE 2.0 image engines, and they have Android TV and Chromecast built in as well as Google Assistant for voice control. Intelligent screen adaptation technology adjusts the projectors to get the perfect picture every time, and you can choose between crisp and clear 1080p FHD resolution in the Horizon FHD and even sharper 4K in the Horizon Pro.

Horizon Pro deal: get a free projector stand

Horizon FHD deal: get 5% off and a free XGIMI stand

Special offers to make Christmas even more magical

XGIMI has special offers on all five of these powerful and practical projectors, but you’ll need to hurry: they’re only available until 14th December. You can get 10% off the Halo with a free tripod; 10% off the MoGo Pro+; 10% off the MoGo Pro and a free carry case; a free XGIMI Stand for the Horizon Pro; and 5% off the Horizon FHD with a free XGIMI Stand included too.

Whether it’s a super-portable projector or a stunningly bright 4K one, XGIMI projectors are brilliant Christmas buys – and these deals make them even better. Whether you’re planning to watch Die Hard, Disney+ or the Queen’s Speech, an XGIMI projector can make your Christmas even merrier.