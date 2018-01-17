Sony and Bose have been trading blows over who has the best noise-cancelling cans for a few years now, and although the WI-1000X aren’t exactly a knockout blow, they’re the next best thing. A swift uppercut, if you like.

Their ability to strip out background sound is superb, drowning out the sound of jet engines, commuter trains and office chatter without forcing you to up the volume to eardrum-piercing levels. Sure, there’s a slight hiss when noise cancelling is active and you’re not playing any music (something you won’t find on either Bose or Sony’s over-ear headphones) but it’s a trivial issue. Pop some tunes on and it disappears.

Noise cancelling isn’t just “one and done” on the WI-1000X. There are three different types: ‘ambient’, which lets in a little bit of noise from outside (handy when running, if you don’t fancy getting run over), while ‘noise cancelling’ strips out droning background sounds like plane engines, air conditioners and the general drone of office life.

The third setting, ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser’, is supposed to adjust for lower air pressure when you’re flying, reading from a sensor built into the neckband. Not that it made any difference on a recent transatlantic flight: even at 33,000ft, it still registered 1.0 atmospheres of pressure.

Finally, Sony’s Headphones Connect app gives you an ‘adaptive’ sound setting, which adjusts how much noise gets deleted based on how much you’re moving. It’s a bit flakey, though, somehow changing levels when we were sitting completely still.

If you’re listening with noise-cancelling switched on, expect the battery to run dry in around 10 hours. Without, you can eke out about three or four more hours, but you’ll have to accept a bit of the outside world leaking into your music.

Luckily, Sony includes a microUSB to 3.5mm adaptor in the box, so you can keep listening even once you’re out of juice - or listen to a device without Bluetooth, like a Nintendo Switch.

The other neat extra is aptX HD Bluetooth, which can stream higher quality 24bit/48kHz audio - handy if you’ve got a compatible smartphone or dedicated music player. Right now that includes Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro, the LG V30, OnePlus 5T and naturally, Sony’s own Xperia XZ1.