If you take each of the major true wireless in-ear headphones ‘must haves’ in isolation, it’s possible to find an alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM4 that’s just as good, if not better.

As far as noise-cancelling goes, for instance, the WF-1000XM4 are very decent - but they’re not as effective as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which cancel noise so completely it’s almost like witchcraft. And when it comes to sound quality, the Sony are a lively, detailed and thoroughly enjoyable listen - but they’re not quite as accomplished a listen as Bowers & Wilkins’ £350 PI7. When it comes to battery life, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 will easily outlast the WF-1000XM4 - and they’re a bit more comfortable for long listening sessions, too.

But what none of these alternatives can do is cover all three of these bases as effectively as the Sony. The Bose don’t sound as good, the Bowers & Wilkins can’t match them where battery life or noise-cancellation is concerned, and the Sennheisers are giving away ultimate sound quality too. So while the Sony WF-1000XM4 may not quite be a class leader where any of these three disciplines are concerned, taken as a whole they’re actually quite comfortably ahead. They have what is referred to in sporting circles as an ‘all-court game’. Oh, and let’s not forget that not one of these alternative models has a control app anything like as extensive or as useful.

Basically, if you want to improve on the overall performance of the Sony WF-1000XM4, you’re going to have to buy three pairs of true wireless in-ear headphones instead.