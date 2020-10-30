Without wishing to be rude, the best way we can think of describing the QC Earbuds is as follows: boiled sweet attached to a tadpole.

Thanks to the matte plastic finish and subtle accents, they’re not unattractive, and they don’t feel particularly heavy (Bose offers the metric of a £2 coin as the equivalent weight of both buds combined). But there’s no getting away from the fact that these are some bulky buds.

You’re always aware of their presence in your ears too, but that’s mainly because Bose has fitted each with a silicone wing-shaped eartip that locks into your ear ridge to ensure they don’t fall out. The nozzle’s (Bose’s name, not ours) cosy fit lends also lends a decent amount of passive noise cancellation before you even get to the tech-aided part. You can choose between three included sizes for the best fit.

There are no physical buttons on the boiled sweets, though there are some touch-sensitive controls. You can double tap the right bud to play/pause, long press to wake a voice assistant (Siri in our case), and double tap the left bud to cycle between three custom noise-cancellation levels.

Remembering which bud needs to be tapped to do what is a bit confusing at first, but you’ll get there, and they’re nice and responsive. Like the Apple AirPods Pro they’re looking to compete with, there are no on-board volume controls, which is a bit disappointing given the size of the things. You can customise the controls in the Bose Music app to, say, skip a track.

And talking of size, perhaps the biggest mark against the otherwise excellent QC Earbuds is the gargantuan charging case they live in. It’s about three times the size to that of the aforementioned AirPods, and will result in a pretty unsightly bulge in the pocket of all but the baggiest jeans.

An IPX4 water resistance rating means the buds are exercise-ready.