If you want the best Samsung Galaxy S10 camera setup, it’s here. Six cameras in total, a combined 50MP+ across the front and back of the phone, and the motherload of background defocus modes deliver depth-sensing like no other.

The reason these cameras get depth is down to the fact the main camera and the selfie camera include a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This shoots out a signal and measures the time it takes for that signal to bounce off an object and back to the camera. It’s not the first time we’ve seen these; the P30 Pro has one on the back, and the LG G8 ThinQ has one on the front. This tech is much more accurate when it comes to gauging depth than multiple traditional cameras.

For that reason, the Galaxy S10 5G is the dream for anyone who loves a bit of background defocusing, and it works for videos, too.

Before diving into image quality, it’s worth talking about specs, and other than the ToF camera, it’s very similar to the other S10s. There’s a 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4 (variable aperture) primary camera with OIS, a 12 MP, f/2.4 telephoto camera with OIS, and a 16 MP, f/2.2, ultrawide camera. As for the front, it’s a 10MP selfie cam with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

Shooting modes are also extensive, with everything from full-automatic through to manual mode. There’s also a long exposure night mode, which has finally made its way onto the Galaxy line, and the Live Focus (background defocus) mode works across both front and rear cameras, across photos and videos, with extensive defocus effects you can apply after the beat.

The picture quality doesn’t disappoint. The three fields of view combined with the range of modes give you an imaging Swiss Army Knife with which to capture everything beautifully, from gigs to casual snaps.

Clarity across lighting conditions is very good, and while Samsung does sharpen detail and pop colour a fair bit, everything is optimised for the S10 5G’s screen. The optical image stabilisation, paired with the phone’s wide aperture, means that even in low light, images showcase a fair amount of detail, and the new night mode is a treat, exposing the shot for longer to grab more light in seriously bleak conditions. This is a great addition to the mix, and while it doesn’t perform as well as the Pixel 3 or Huawei P30 Pro, it outperforms the iPhone Xs tenfold.

Selfies shot on the S10 5G look great. The front camera strikes the balance between flattering and realistic, and that extends to video, too. Speaking of which, video can be recorded at up to 4K across both the front and rear cameras, with the rear cam recording at up to 60fps. The image stabilisation across both is immense, as too is the general quality.

We’d go so far as to say the S10 5G is one of the best smartphones around if you’re a vlogger, if not the best, and the inclusion of the background defocus selfie video is great. While the effect doesn’t work perfectly all the time, it outperforms the competition, elevating selfie videos nicely.