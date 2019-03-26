The P30 Pro munches on Huawei's latest processor - the Kirin 980, which is powerful, fast and intelligent, just like Huawei’s flagship – the Mate 20 Pro. The new processor (the Kirin 985) is not likely to reveal itself until the Mate 30 Pro comes to the fore.

Huawei employs EMUI 9.0, a version of the latest Android 9 operating system. This means more ‘AI’, where the way you use your phone will be stored and used to predict your next move –in theory this should mean you can zip though the phone with total fluency. Although we didn’t have long enough with it to get a real sense of this, we can definitely confirm that it’s fast.

There are some cool features (well depending on what you consider cool) – such as AI video editor which creates little video highlights for each person who you video or photograph regularly, not that dissimilar to what Google Photos does.

There’s also a downtime option whereby you can set some off-screen time which, although nothing new, is still a nice touch. The phone display will turn grey to reduce the desire to pick it up for just one more scroll.

The gestures also come to the P30 Pro, where you can swipe up to return home, or swipe up and hold to open up the task manager.

There’s lots of other new software tricks too including Digital Car Key, where Huawei is working with Audi to use the phone as a key to lock and unlock the car and even start the engine. There was no car to test this with at the briefing but while that feels pretty cool, it’s a bit of a shame that it's a feature reserved for Audi drivers.

One Hop also comes to the P30 Pro which we’ve seen on the MateBook X - which is a dream for professionals allowing the user to scan, copy and paste and transfer files with just one touch.

And the new in-screen finger-print scanner has been improved both on security and speed.

It should have all the stamina you need - with the same 4,200 mAh battery as the Mate 20 Pro, and will go from 0-70% in a mere 30 minutes charge with fast charging. And, should you find yourself running out of steam and near another (consenting) Huawei phone, back-to-back wireless charging is available.