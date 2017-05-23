If you're going to launch a lightweight laptop, you might as well learn from the best. Which is exactly what Huawei has done for the MateBook X.

This super-skinny 13in ultra-portable could easily be mistaken for Apple's MacBook, with an all-metal build and minimal styling. Oh, and lets' not forget a near complete lack of connectivity.

Dig a little deeper, though, and Huawei has actually gone further. A few neat hardware upgrades could even give it the edge over Apple's attempt. If you're looking for something perfectly portable for working on the move, this could definitely be worth a look.

After spending some time with one ahead of the official launch, here's what I think.