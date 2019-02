We finally had our appointment with the hottest gadget at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress - the Huawei Mate X.

Foldable phones have been on our radar for a while, but we’re yet to have one carefully placed in our hands that’s quite as far down the production line as this 5G bendable beauty.

In short, it’s a flexible phone with a plastic OLED screen that expands to an 8in tablet with a triple Leica camera array. It’s convincingly conceived in both guises, which is more than we can say for the FlexiPai or the Galaxy Fold.

During our brief demo, there was one rule. Don’t bend it. What did we do as soon as it was gently placed in the palms of our hand? We bent it. Only very slightly. It was an open goal, can you blame us?

It wasn’t out of rebelliousness that we did this (and we apologise if anyone from Huawei is reading this). More because it was intuitive; ‘Bend me’ it teased from the moment we caught sight of the thing.

So what do we make of the Mate X after getting hold of it and resisting the palpable urge to fold it?