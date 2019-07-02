The triple camera set-up around the back of the Reno 10x Zoom is a high-point. The primary camera (48MP, f/1.7) and the telephoto, 5x optical zoom camera (13MP, f/3.0) both feature optical image stabilisation (OIS). There’s also a wide-angle camera (8MP, f/2.2) which has a 16mm equivalent focal range so you can get whole landscapes in frame.

If the lighting is on-point, choose any camera you want - they all do a decent job, and the detail from the telephoto camera is seriously impressive at up to 6x zoom. There are also plenty of shooting modes too, so Portrait, Pro and Panorama modes are all present and accounted for, amongst others.

The primary camera is the one you’ll want to be shooting with in low light - it’s significantly better at capturing in tough conditions than the other two, with great noise handling and a dedicated night mode taking even further advantage of its capabilities. What’s especially nice is that it captures pictures that look a bit more natural and less heavily processed than its main competition, the Huawei P30 Pro.

As for selfies, the pop-up mechanism is probably our favourite when compared to the Asus Zenfone 6 and OnePlus 7 Pro, as it fees the most sturdy. The pictures it takes are also good, with 16MP of detail, a scalable beauty mode and a front firing flash. There’s no autofocus on it or wide-angle lens, putting it behind some other phones like the Pixel 3 though. But if the question on your lips is - is the Reno 10x Zoom’s camera better than that of the P30 Pro - we’d say no.

There isn’t a huge amount in it when it comes to photos, but for video, it’s a different story.

The Reno records up to 4K 60fps footage, which looks great in isolation, with great stabilisation. When you zoom though, it doesn’t engage the telephoto camera, instead, cropping into the main sensor. Naturally, this looks pretty crumby. Despite this, costing £200 less than the P30 Pro, we’d still call the Reno 10x Zoom the best camera phone money can buy at under £700.