Don't get too excited by the quad-lens array - only two of the 7 Pro's rear cameras are actually usable. The other two chip in with depth and macro data, which is a bit more niche than say, optical zoom, which made an appearance on the outgoing Realme 6 Pro.

The main snapper uses a 64MP Sony sensor that defaults to 16MP photos, while the wide-angle makes do with an 8MP sensor. You don't have to pixel-peep to spot the difference between the two, with noticeable grain and a lack of detail even in brightly-lit scenes, though it's still a useful inclusion for squeezing every bit of a scene into your snaps.

A 32MP sensor up front could be verging on overkill, but it takes pretty clean selfies in all but the most challenging of lighting conditions.

Overall image quality is decent enough during the day, with pixel-binning helping to deliver sharp, well-resolved pictures, though areas of fine detail can be a bit too much for the processing to cope with. Contrast is largely on point and dynamic range is rather good too, with auto-HDR avoiding blown-out skies.

Colour accuracy can be a bit all-or-nothing, sometimes appearing a little muted and other times seeming massively boosted. The AI colour mode sacrifices contrast to brighten shadows, and isn't always an improvement.

In Auto mode, low-light is a disappointment, but the dedicated night mode can help rescue your evening snaps. Even so, they're not on par with the best night modes from Google, Samsung et al. Image quality snobs are still best served by the Pixel 4a, which is only slightly more expensive.