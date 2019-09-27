Promoted: Six reasons the 1More Stylish True Wireless should be your next pair of headphones

It’s a modern urban myth that you need to pay a fortune for good sound. The 1More Stylish True Wireless are certainly testament to that.

As their name suggests, they’re a pair of truly wireless in-ear buds that don’t scrimp on style in their pursuit of good sound. The best news? They cost under £100, so they won’t put a dent in your bank account in the process.

Still need some convincing? Here are six reasons why we love them so much.