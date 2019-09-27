Promoted: Six reasons the 1More Stylish True Wireless should be your next pair of headphones

It’s a modern urban myth that you need to pay a fortune for good sound. The 1More Stylish True Wireless are certainly testament to that.
As their name suggests, they’re a pair of truly wireless in-ear buds that don’t scrimp on style in their pursuit of good sound. The best news? They cost under £100, so they won’t put a dent in your bank account in the process.
Still need some convincing? Here are six reasons why we love them so much.
1) They’re reliable
Truly wireless in-ears might be super convenient, but if your sound keeps dropping in and out due to a poor connection, all that convenience is really a moot point.
Thankfully the Qualcomm chipset sitting at the heart of these buds supports the latest Bluetooth 5 technology, which promises a more stable connection and less latency too. You’ll notice this most when watching video, with dialogue that is perfectly in sync.
2) They’re hassle-free
No one likes wrestling with buttons and delving into phone settings every time they want to listen to music. With the 1More Stylish True Wireless, they’re ready to go whenever you are. After the initial setup, they will connect automatically to your phone as soon as you take them out of the case – zero faff required.
3) The battery lasts all day
The compact size of truly wireless earbuds has previously meant they tend to run out of juice quicker than a kid on sport’s day. 1More has worked hard to ensure its buds can last as long as you would want them to.
That means 6.5 hours of battery from a single charge and three full charges from the case, for up over 24 hours of playback. Even better, with their quick-charge functionality, you can get three hours of juice from just 15 minutes in the case.
4) They’re beautifully designed
Whether in-ears or over-ears, we like our headphones to look good, and the 1More Stylish True Wireless take that pretty seriously indeed. So much so, you can choose from four different colours – pink, gold, green and black, with a metallic finish and matching curved charging case to boot.
5) They’re built for audiophiles
Ok so they look nice, but that doesn’t these headphones don’t mean business in the sound department. They’ve got a 7mm dynamic driver, designed especially for compact earbuds, with a titanium composite diaphragm. That basically means that, even though they’re small, you’re still going to get deep, powerful bass, crystal clear sound and stacks of detail.
Plus, they’re tuned by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi, so you can expect to hear your music exactly how the artist intended.
6) They’re secure
The biggest deal breaker with truly wireless in-ears is when you feel like you might lose them if you so much as pick up a power walk. The 1More Stylish True Wireless feel really secure in your ear thanks to a combination of 45-degree-angled ear buds, a choice of silicone tips to suit your ears and the specially designed O-hooks. These sit on the outside of the ear and act like a bit of anchor, to ensure your earbuds stay exactly where they’re supposed to.
