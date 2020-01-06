Promoted: The Libratone TRACK Air+ are the perfect headphones for the gym

But let’s get down to one of the TRACK Air+’s key features – their active noise cancellation. When it’s time to get into the zone and block out the bedlam (not to mention the gym’s terrible playlist), switch them on and enjoy your music without distraction.

They’re even clever enough to adapt their noise cancellation to your surroundings, tweaking their performance to suit the noise around you and cancelling out up to 30dB of unwanted sound. There's also ambient monitoring which could come in handy if you'd rather pound the streets than the treadmill, as it allows in noise from your immediate surrounding, such as passing cars. Prefer to set the level yourself? No problem, the manual mode lets you do just that, so you can choose the level that works best for you.

Even better, if you’re in a place where you’d rather have one ear on your music and one ear on your surroundings, you can choose to use just one earbud in mono playback mode.

All of this comes wrapped up in a gorgeous Danish design, in a choice of black or white, that make the TRACK Air+ headphones you’ll want to be seen in too. Feature-packed and fantastic sounding, the TRACK Air+ are all you need to start the New Year off in a positive way. Now all you’ve got to do is get yourself down through the gym doors.