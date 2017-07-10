5 ways to upgrade your Samsung Galaxy S8

Is it a waffle maker? Is it a fancy indoor aerial? No, it’s a phone charger. But not a phone charger as you know it. Samung’s Convertible Wireless Charger (£69) brings a bit more charm to your charge. Thanks to the S8’s wireless Qi charging tech, no wires are needed: simply place your Galaxy S8 or S8+ on the device to begin powering.

Worried about missing that important phone call? The convertible charger operates as both pad and stand, so you can charge your phone in a raised position, allowing you to keep an eye on the screen. Its fast charge technology means it can charge your S8 or S8+ fully in two hours. But the minimalist matte design is so classy and sophisticated, we bet you'll want to keep the charger on show throughout the day.

