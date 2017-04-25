21 Slack tips and tricks to make you a workplace wizard

Time was, communicating with your colleagues meant slinging them an email or - God forbid - having a conversation.

Between hourly Google Drive invites and constant calendar requests, something had to give - or else it was sharing WhatsApps with your colleagues and, well, no-one wants that when it’s kebab time on a Friday.

Thankfully, just in the nick of time, Slack arrived - like the MSN Messenger to your banal office chat, only slicker, better and a lot more fun.

Thing is, it’s all too easy to underuse Slack. Sure, it’s funny to send emojis to your boss and create secret channels to discuss the intern who’s spilt his soup - but Slack also happens to be a properly powerful productivity suite. Yes, we said that.

So, how can you get the most out of it? With these 21 nifty tips, that’s how. As everyday users of Slack, we’ve combed our collective consciousness for the neatest tricks cross-platform app has up its metaphoric sleeves.