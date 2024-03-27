Your Philips Hue bulbs will now play nicer with Samsung smart home tech

When it comes to setting up smart home devices, things can get pretty complicated. You’ve got to bow down to the rules of compatibility, as some gear only works with certain systems. But your options are getting more flexible. Philips Hue is partnering with Samsung SmartThings to bring extra functionality to your bulbs.

The pair are sprucing up the Philips Hue Sync TV app, making Philips Hue lights and the SmartThings ecosystem play nicer together. Headlining the new features is one that syncs your lights with your TV. Your Philips Hue lights will now bop along to what’s blaring from your 2024 Samsung TV, making everything a light show. It works for both video content and music, so you’ve got options. It’s designed to work best with Samsung’s latest TV line-up. But if you’re rocking a Samsung TV from the years 2022 or 2023, don’t fret – you’ll get this feature later this year.

The collaboration doesn’t stop at making your lights dance. Thanks to the integration with the SmartThings ecosystem, controlling your ambience becomes a breeze. The SmartThings app lets you manage the Sync TV app alongside your other SmartThings-compatible gizmos. This means you can fine-tune your settings without pausing your precious TV time. Fancy a bit of automation? You can set up multi-device routines for that perfect movie night ambiance at the tap of a button.

The Philips Hue Sync TV app is compatible with Samsung Q60 series or higher QLED TVs from 2022 onward. The SmartThings integration and the subscription model are set to launch later in spring. But, to use it, you’ll need to subscribe to another monthly subscription for the app. Because who doesn’t love the thrill of another direct debit? It’ll set you back £2.69/€2.99 per month.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home