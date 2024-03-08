You can score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for 40% off in the US

On the lookout for a new Android smartwatch? You’ve got plenty of options to pick from, with most brands offering up a solid device. But if you’re willing to go for a slightly older model, you’ll find a great offering for even less. And that’s the case right now with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

You can find the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro reduced by 40% on Amazon US right now. That brings the price down to $237.78 from the regular ticket of $399 – an excellent saving.

With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you’ll get Wear OS – the software collaboration of Google and Samsung. While it’s not the latest smartwatch from Samsung (the Watch 6 is newer), it still offers plenty of great features. We scored it a solid four stars out of five in our review.

On it, you’ll find Bixby, Samsung Pay, and the Play Store to install apps and watch faces. There are basic fitness features like step-tracking and workout-recording. But, there are also more advanced fitness features, such as sleep tracking and body composition. The Always On mode brings an always-on display to the smartwatch. As this is the pro model, you get the more timeless design, an extra durable case, and a larger 590mAh battery.

