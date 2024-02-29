You can score AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $190 with this top deal

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) haven’t seen too many discounts since their release, so the price is only going to get cheaper and cheaper. It’s rare to see too many discounts on Apple products, but AirPods have bucked that trend for the last year or so. If you’ve been after a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, there’s no better time thanks to this deal.

Currently, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $190 at either Amazon US or Best Buy – that’s an excellent saving of $59 from the regular ticket of $249. This is for the latest generation of AirPods Pro, even including the more recent USB-C upgrade and lower latency when used with the Vision Pro headset. Best Buy has them listed as “Deal of the Day”, so you might only be able to bag them at this price for today.

We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review, noting that the second-gens are a “compelling upgrade” from the first edition Pros.

We praised their noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. Active noise cancellation saw a step-up, with refined cancellation and new mics. Transparency Mode also got revamped, with an adaptive version that’ll switch on and off depending on your environment. Plus a new case brings a lanyard attachment, speaker, and Find My support. All of that’s on top of a set of wireless buds that already sound great.

