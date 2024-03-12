You can score a free TV for taking out a new broadband contract with this Virgin Media deal

If you’re on the look-out for a new broadband package, you’re probably looking at price. The latest packages offer the best routers and the quickest speeds, but how much you’re paying is often more of a consideration. Need a new contract? Virgin Media is offering deals on broadband packages. And right now you can bag a free LG smart TV if you’re a new customer.

Right now, when you’re a new customer taking out a broadband package with Virgin Media, you’ll get a free LG smart TV. This freebie is a 43-inch top telly that supports UHD content worth £380. And if you don’t need a new gogglebox, you can opt to get £250 credit on your bill instead. This offer is available on these select 18-month packages:

Bigger Combo bundle + Movies for £68 per month – 250Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 264Mbps and access to 218 TV channels.

– 250Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 264Mbps and access to 218 TV channels. Bigger Combo bundle + Sports HD for £65 per month – 250Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 264Mbps and access to 204 TV channels with all the top sports channels included.

– 250Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 264Mbps and access to 204 TV channels with all the top sports channels included. Biggest Combo bundle for £79 per month – 125Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 132Mbps and access to 210+ TV channels with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Netflix included.

– 125Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 132Mbps and access to 210+ TV channels with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Netflix included. Mega Volt for £85 per month – 500Mbps fibre broadband, with average speeds of 516Mbps, access to 230+ TV channels with Netflix included, an unlimited O2 SIM with free roaming, and a 6-month subscription to Disney+, Amazon Prime, Audible, or others.

If you take out one of these contracts during Virgin Media’s offer, not only can you score a free TV, but you can benefit from no set-up fee. This fee would usually be an extra £35, but is waived as part of the current deals.

