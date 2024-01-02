These deals from Sky might convince me to subscribe in this new year

Has your festive spirit fizzled out faster than a New Year’s firework? We’re in the same boat. Thankfully, Sky is here to sprinkle in some massive savings on TV and broadband packages that can start your new year off with a bang. We’re talking entertainment galore, and broadband that’s as reliable as your Nan’s Sunday roast. If your resolution is to watch better telly, this one’s for you.

Headlining the deals available is one that covers both your entertainment and your home broadband. The Sky Stream package, now with Netflix included (because who doesn’t love a Netflix binge?), combined with Sky Broadband Ultrafast+ is going for £43 a month. This isn’t just a deal; it’s a steal, saving you £180 over 18 months. With 500Mb/s speeds, you’ll be surfing the web faster than ever. Or for just £39 per month, you get Sky Stream coupled with Ultrafast broadband. Imagine downloading movies before you can even decide what popcorn to pop – that’s the 145Mb/s speed we’re talking about.

Read more: The cheapest ways to watch Sky Sports

If you’re looking for something a little more all-in-one, there’s a corker of an offer on Sky Glass. If you subscribe now, you can enjoy a three-month free ride on the Ultimate TV pack, saving you £78. Whether it’s a cosy 43-inch or a grand 65-inch screen, Sky Glass has it all for your living room. It’s your one-stop-shop for entertainment with access to apps like Disney+, Apple TV+, and the best of the telly brand’s Originals.

Or if you just need to cover your broadband package, Broadband Full Fibre Ultrafast is now just £29 a month. It’s a tidy saving from its usual £38. But if you’re the type who needs speed like a fish needs water, Sky’s Gigafast broadband at £42 a month should be right up your alley with speeds up to 900Mb/s.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home