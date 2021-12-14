You can now get the cheaper Apple Music voice plan if you can cope with using Siri

Apple has confirmed it is now offering the cheaper $4.99/£4.99 Apple Music Voice Plan to customers having previously announced it in October.

So what’s the catch? Well, while you do have access to the usual 90 million track-strong catalogue, you need to use Siri to access it – it’s voice access only.

This is fine if you’re using a HomePod or HomePod Mini, but we can imagine quickly becomes a pain if you’re doing it on your iPhone and can’t browse in-app. You can use any Apple device with the service including AirPods or when your phone is in CarPlay mode.

You can sign up with “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” or by signing up through the Apple Music app. You’ll get a week trial if you’re a new subscriber.

As well as asking for particular tracks and albums, you’re naturally able to ask Siri for your favourite playlist, a personalised mix or to play Apple Music Radio (formerly Beats 1). Apple says its curated playlists have been optimised for voice to go with the new service.

As well as the US and UK, Apple Music Voice is available now in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain and Taiwan.

Some example Siri voice commands for the Apple Music Voice Plan

Hey Siri, play the Waking Up playlist

Hey Siri, play the Family Time playlist

Hey Siri, play the Making Coffee playlist

Hey Siri, play At My Desk

Hey Siri, play the Afternoon Walk playlist

Hey Siri, play the Relaxing Drive playlist

Hey Siri, play the Dinner Party playlist

Hey Siri, play the Winding Down playlist

Hey Siri, play the Dreaming playlist

Hey Siri, play the Sunny Day playlist

Hey Siri, play the Housework playlist

Hey Siri, play Mellow Days

Hey Siri, play Fireside Chill

Hey Siri, play the Date Night playlist

Hey Siri, play A Day in New York City

Hey Siri, play the Me Time playlist

Hey Siri, play the Hanging Out playlist

Hey Siri, play the Day at the Park playlist

Hey Siri, play Start the Day Off Right

Hey Siri, play the Long Lunch playlist

You can also ask “Hey Siri, play more like this”