Apple’s HomePod Mini is now available in more colours in the UK as well as the US – orange, blue and yellow.

After having previously been announced by Apple in October, the new HomePod Minis are available in addition to the existing white and black versions which have recently been available on some great deals. However, Apple says the new versions will be $99/£89.

All the design details on each HomePod Mini are colour-matched, including the woven power cable, volume icons and touch surface on the top.

More music options

In addition, Apple also announced a new Apple Music plan back in October. Priced at $5/£5 per month, the new plan offers you access to the full Apple Music catalogue, but you need to use Siri to control it. In other words, it’s a plan specially created for HomePods since you’re very likely to use your voice using those speakers.

However, we reckon most users will probably upgrade their account in due course due to the limitations of always having to use voice.

The new plan is available in 17 countries including the US and UK.