You can grab the latest M2 Mac mini for less than $500 with this deal

If you’re looking for a new desktop computer, Apple’s Mac mini is one of the best options to consider. It’s tiny, yet packs plenty of power thanks to Apple silicon inside. Better yet, it’s a steal, and one of the cheapest Apple computers you can get your hands on. And that’s even truer today, as the tiny desktop is $100 off in this deal that brings it below $500.

Right now, you can score the M2 Mac mini on Amazon US for $499, that’s $100 less than the usual ticket of $599. For a device that’s already a great deal, this brings it into “you’d be silly not to” territory.

Despite the M2 Mac mini being released at the start of 2020, it’s still a pretty powerful machine. Packed with the M2 chip, you should expect performance that beats out any Intel-based Mac, and is 2.4x faster than its older M1 counterpart. You’ll find a bunch of ports on the back, too, so you’ll have no shortage of accessories to hook up to your Mac.

Those who don’t need the staggering power of the more recent M2 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips inside newer Macs will breeze through any task on the Mac mini. It’s worth noting you’ll need an external display and peripherals to hook up to the silver box, but there are plenty of good options kicking about. We’re not expecting a new Mac mini until next year, so this is a great deal to grab the latest model.

