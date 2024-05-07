Yes, the Sonos headphones are real. And here they are
Say hello to the Sonos Ace headphones
Sonos headphones have been diligently blipping the rumour radar for quite a few years, but their release finally looks imminent, thanks to a fresh leak courtesy of German Sonos parts dealer Schuurman, who prematurely listed the Sonos Ace headphones online. Unluckily for them, a Reddit user spotted the leak before it was pulled, it was picked up by The Verge, and now the whole world has a pretty good unofficial first look at the company’s debut pair of headphones.
The Sonos Ace headphones appear to have a rather simple, organic, curved design, with a generously padded headband joining two round, pebble-like earcups. It’s hard to tell from the leaked photos, but the design and build appear to be as premium as you’d expect from the brand, with thick, plush padding which will hopefully be as comfortable as it looks.
Keen-eyed observers will notice the inclusion of a few burons and a toggle on the earcups, along with plenty of accessories which include a case, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 3.5mm audio cable. There also appears to be a smaller, more mysterious item that’s also included, which, according to Reddit comments, could be anything from a “coin purse to put what’s left of your money after buying these,” to a “Stress ball for when you try to add these things in the Sonos app.” I’m inclined to agree with one of the other responses which states that it could simply be a small case for the cables, but time will tell.
The Sonos headphones are also expected to offer close integration with Sonos soundbars, letting users easily enjoy a private TV-watching experience with minimal hassle. Listed at €403.58, the RRP also tracks with the expected $430 listing price. That translates to around £347, but we’ll have to wait for the official reveal to confirm.
Elsewhere, the same website also leaked the Sonos Roam 2, which appears to have an identical design to the existing version. We expect to hear more news over the coming months for both the Sonos Ace and Roam 2, so stay tuned.