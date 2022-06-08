What is Apple CarKey? The in-car iPhone tech explained

We think Apple is building an EV, but what’s this?

Apple CarKey is an iOS 14+ feature buried away in the Wallet app that allows you to unlock your car from your iPhone. Like Apple Pay, you’ll also be able to access the key from your Apple Watch. It joins house keys, hotel keys, and ID cards in Wallet, which were introduced later in iOS 15.

As you’d expect from an Apple feature, it comes with all the extra cherries on top. You can toggle on notifications for locks and unlocks, share keys via iMessage, and customize shared keys with restricted access. It’s a little like Tesla’s app which allows you to unlock the car and toggle some quick settings.

How does it work?

With the feature set up, your iPhone (and Apple Watch) can become another key fob for your vehicle. After pairing your iPhone with the car, it copies the unlocking code to a saved key on your device. Using NFC, it can then unlock the car when you hold your iPhone to the door handle. It works just like Apple Pay.

Some automakers won’t let you start the car with CarKey, only unlock it. It’s a little pointless, so it’s worth checking any restrictions on your car (more on that later) before you set it up. There’s also an Express Mode which will unlock your car when your iPhone gets close enough, so you don’t even have to take it out of your pocket. It’s just like a key fob!