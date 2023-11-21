Waiting to buy my PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would have saved me £140

With each day that passes, I grow more convinced that I should have waited to buy my PS5. For better or worse, I bought the console around seven months ago, only for them to be sold much cheaper on Black Friday.

I also bought it from Argos, which makes this deal a little harder to swallow. Right now, a PS5 bundled with the stellar Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on sale for £400. That’s a pre-Black Friday saving of £140.

In our review, we gave the web-slinging open worlder 5 stars. Game’s like Spider-Man 2 are the things that the PS5 was made for, a “visual, sensory, experiential PS5 showcase” we noted in our review. Nothing quite beats the feeling of swinging through New York City, even if we are playing as a supercop. We still feel that slamming a petty thief face first into the ground is a bit excessive, but who are we to judge?

If Spider-Man isn’t your thing though, then there are still gaming savings to be made. Amazon are currently offering a PS5 Standard bundle with disc drive and a copy of EA FC 24 for £410. That’s a hefty 24% saving. If you’re more of an Xbox stan, then you’re in luck. Both the Xbox Series X and S have been reduced to a frankly ludicrous price. The 512GB Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is available for £249.99, with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for good measure. For the Xbox Series X with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Amazon are selling it for £409.99 – that’s a 25% saving on its normal price.

