Vlog on with this Sony ZV-1F camera Prime Day deal

Sony has some cracking discounts on its compact and mirrorless cameras this Prime Day, headlined by 18% off the ZV-1F vlogging camera. It’s available for £450, down from £549.

The fixed-lens compact is purpose-built for vloggers, content creators and aspiring YouTube personalities. The 20.1MP 1in sensor is good for 4K/30 and 1080p/60 video recording, with a 20mm lens that’s wide enough to get you and a friend in frame at once. There’s a flip-out touchscreen to make framing your shots that bit easier, and Sony’s familiar, fast eye tracking autofocus should keep each clip looking crisp.

You also get seamless smartphone pairing for uploading clips for editing while on the move, and the omnidirectional mic is protected by a fluffy windshield to ensure the only recorded audio is what you actually wanted to capture. We gave the ZV-1F four stars back in January, saying if it was slightly less expensive “it’d be very easy to recommend this to aspiring vloggers taking their first steps into the content creation world”. Well, now it is – so recommend it we do.

More advanced filmmakers might be more interested in the Sony Alpha ZV-E10, which swaps a fixed lens for an interchangeable E-mount lens system. Having previously been on sale for £732, you can now snap one up for £600 – an 18% saving. The ZV-E10 has a larger 24.2MP APS-C sensor than the ZV-1F, so should cope better in low light conditions, and has the flexibility of supporting Sony’s extensive selection of lenses.

Recording still tops out at 4K/30p, but real-time eye-tracking AF should ensure faces both human and animal always stay sharp. There’s a flip-out touchscreen, fluffy windshield, and support for livestreaming via USB.

Just keep in mind the most recent pre-Prime Day price was only £619, so you’re not seeing a colossal discount here. You’ll also need to supply your own lens, as there’s not one included with the camera at this price.

Finally, stills snappers will want to check out the Sony A7 II. This full-frame E-mount Alpha camera Previously retailed for £899, but can be had for £640 during Prime Day – that’s a sizeable 29% off. We’ve only seen it this cheap once before, and it wasn’t for long.

There have been several generations of A7 since the A7 II first appeared, but it remains a fantastic still image option thanks to its 24MP full-frame sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation. Expect 5fps burst shooting, rapid autofocus and 1080/60p video recording, plus compatibility with all of Sony’s E-mount glass.

