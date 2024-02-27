Using the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro made me wish all devices had matte screens

It seems with each new iteration tablet screens get brighter, more colourful, more vibrant and glossier. That’s great if you’re watching a film or editing photos in Lightroom, but most of the time I think it seems a little… over the top? The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is looking to change that.

If, like me, you only use a tablet for reading and surfing the web, then those bright, glossy displays can actually hamper your experience – blasting your eyes with unnecessary brightness (and don’t get me started on the fingerprints).

Yet every tablet you’ll find in our best tablet guide features a glossy screen. Heck, so does every phone in our best smartphone guide and laptop in our best laptop guide.

While some e-readers, such as the Remarkable 2, can access the internet, their e-ink screens don’t work when it comes to watching the odd YouTube video or playing a casual game. Needless to say, you’ll also miss out on the number of apps available on Android.

Enter the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro, with its large 14in 2.8K matte display. Yes, you read that correctly, a matte display.

The Nxtpaper 14 Pro was actually previewed at CES 2024, but TCL has now shared more detailed specs and pricing. I had a chance to get hands-on with it at MWC 2024, and I have to say, I’m impressed.

Equipped with Nxtpaper 3.0 technology, it claims to filter harmful blue light by up to 61% while retaining sharp images, vibrant colours, and deep contrast, ensuring comfort and clarity in any lighting.

Okay, it doesn’t have the immediate visual punch of an iPad Pro, but I love the matte effect which makes reading more natural. It really does have a paper-like appearance, similar to e-ink (but in colour and with higher refresh rates).

Its anti-glare screen also enhances usability outdoors or under direct light, making it ideal for a number of viewing environments. As you can see from the images above, there is no glare from the harsh spotlights at MWC.

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and a hefty 12GB of RAM, with a substantial 12,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and 256GB storage.

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is currently available in Asia and will reach more markets later this year. At MWC 2024, the Nxtpaper tablet line-up has been expanded with TCL Nxtpaper 14, a more affordable option while still being easy on the eyes.

I’m certainly sold on Nextpaper and I’ll be interested to see if more brands adopt this matte display technology in the future.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech