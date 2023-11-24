Up to 50% off Razer gaming gear in the Black Friday sales

Razer has a great track record of delivering top-tier gaming gear – but not always at great prices. That has changed this Black Friday shopping season, with huge discounts across a range of PC and console accessories, as well as Razer’s beefy gaming laptops. Some of the highlights are more than 50% off, with big reductions across the range.

First up, laptops. Amazon US has a huge 40% off the Blade 15 gaming notebook with QHD/240Hz screen, 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip. Previously on sale for $3000, you can pick one up this Black Friday for $1800.

UK shoppers have a choice of models. The Blade 15, in an identical spec to the model mentioned above, used to retail for £1958, but is available now for £1611 – an 18% reduction. Then there’s the smaller Blade 14 (with AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 3080Ti GPU) for £1773 – a 12% reduction from the usual £2012 price. Both should happily play the latest games with a little help from Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

Our top pick mouse for US gamers this Black Friday is the Razer Viper Ultimate, which is 53% off at Amazon USA. The Mercury White version of this wireless rodent would usually set you back $150 with the charging dock, but it’s on sale now for $70. UK customers don’t have it quite so sweet, but the black version can still be had with a 39% discount – making it £91 instead of £150. Either way you’re getting a 20K Optical Sensor and rapid response optical switches in a 74g body, which will be light enough for the fastest of flick-shots.

Keyboard warriors are equally well catered for. US gamers should check out the Razer Huntsman Mini, a 60% ‘board with analog optical switches that let you adjust actuation for fingertip precision. Normally retailing for $150, there’s currently 47% off, meaning you can get one on your desk for just $80. The best discount in the UK is on the Razer BlackWidow V3; this full-size mechanical keyboard previously retailed for £140, but has a healthy 26% discount right now, bringing it down to £103.48.

On the audio front, it’s the UK that has the better bargain, with the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense wired headset reduced by a significant 51%. It used to cost £130, but is available now for £64. 50mm Drivers, THX Spatial Audio and a detachable microphone make it a fantastic choice for multiplayer gaming. Over in US we’ve highlighted the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headset, which is 33% off right now. This stylish ‘set plays nicely with PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch as well as PC, with 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound. It usually costs $60, but can be had for $40 during Black Friday.

Razer’s Amazon sale delivers for streamers, too. Razer’s Audio Mixer is an All-in-One mixer that comes with four channels that allow for easy audio mixing between microphones, gameplay, music/chat and system volumes. There are multiple input sources for connections, and built-in audio processing will make your streams sound crisp. For $199 (down from $250) it’s a great bit of kit for streamers just starting out.

Further savings can be found in the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Controller for Xbox, down from $150 to $90 in the US and from £150 to £100 in the UK, and the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5, down from $40 to $31 for US shoppers and from £50 to £28 here in the UK.

We’ve long been fans of Razer here at Stuff. We picked the Razer Kishi v2 smartphone controller as our gaming accessory of the year 2022. Simply slot your phone into the Kishi v2 and it transforms into a comfortable handheld console, with the USB-C connection ensuring you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged.

