Today is Samsung Galaxy S8 release day

The wait is over: Galaxy fans can finally sling their cash at Samsung, in return for arguably the best phone of 2017 - the Galaxy S8.
Yes, it’s launch day - which means, if you’ve hopped aboard the hype train and forgiven Samsung for your Note 7 woes, it’s time to get excited. Unless, that is, you’re entirely undecided about shelling out for an S8 (or S8 Plus).
Worry not, though, because we’ve cobbled together all the important info you could possibly want or need about the Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling - starting with:
We’ve also herded some of the best deals, nifty tricks and helpful comparisons together to give you the complete picture. Don’t say we never give you anything.
The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
Decided you want an S8? You’ll probably be wondering just how to track down the best bang for buck offer on a new handset, then.
Thankfully, our own in-house deals hound has been sniffing around Samsung sources to corner a clutch of stellar savings on the S8 and S8 Plus - which you can find right here, on our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S8 deals page.
How to save £400 on an S8 Plus
We’ve also been busy with our calculator, figuring out how you can save a whopping £400 on a Galaxy S8 Plus by buying a SIM-free model and going for a SIM-only deal - such as Three’s £9 a month offer which serves up unlimited minutes and text messages and 4GB of 4G data.
The first 13 things to do with your S8
Once your S8 (or S8 Plus) arrives, you’ll rightly be wanting to play with it all day long. Where to start, though?
Well, we’ve already had a rummage around the settings menus and app drawers of the S8 and S8 Plus to unearth 13 tips and tricks to help you get the best from your brand new flagship phone - from setting up the Edge panels to securing with iris scanning.
Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 7
Still undecided whether it’s worth switching from your iPhone 7 to the S8 (especially with a new Apple device on the horizon)? Our handy versus pitches these two flagship titans against one another to see which comes out on top - and whether you should go ahead and buy the S8.
We've also squared off the S8 Plus against the iPhone 7 Plus and, for Android die-hards, you can find a fight between the S8 and the LG G6 right here, too.
Which Samsung Galaxy Smartphone should you buy?
Finally, if you’re completely confused by all things Galaxy, we’ve put together this handy explainer to help you work out just which Samsung mobile is right for you - whether that’s the S8, the S7 Edge or the incoming Note 8.