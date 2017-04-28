Today is Samsung Galaxy S8 release day

The wait is over: Galaxy fans can finally sling their cash at Samsung, in return for arguably the best phone of 2017 - the Galaxy S8.

Yes, it’s launch day - which means, if you’ve hopped aboard the hype train and forgiven Samsung for your Note 7 woes, it’s time to get excited. Unless, that is, you’re entirely undecided about shelling out for an S8 (or S8 Plus).

Worry not, though, because we’ve cobbled together all the important info you could possibly want or need about the Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling - starting with:

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review

We’ve also herded some of the best deals, nifty tricks and helpful comparisons together to give you the complete picture. Don’t say we never give you anything.