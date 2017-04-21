Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 7: Which is best?

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S8 follows the LG G6's lead with a taller display, eschewing the typical 16:9 widescreen dimensions when it's held sideways.

Here, the 5.8in display has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which means you get more screen real estate without the bulking up the phone's width. It's quite the opposite, actually, as the Galaxy S8 cuts 4.5mm off the width of the 5.5in-screened Galaxy S7 Edge. That's impressive.

And it's a Quad HD AMOLED display like the last two core Galaxy models, although the changed screen dimensions mean you're now getting a resolution of 2,960x1,440. It looks absolutely amazing, which again continues Samsung's trend of having the best phone displays on the market the last couple years – and now it has mobile HDR support as well for dazzling colours. Also, the rounded corners are a nice touch, just like on the LG G6.

What can we say about the standard iPhone 7 screen? It's behind the times. That doesn't mean it's a bad screen at all: at 4.7in, the LCD display provides a nicely crisp 326 ppi (pixels per inch), and it's plenty bright and colourful. However, it's a 750p panel in a time of 1080p or 2K screens on every other flagship. Apple doesn't always beat its chest about having the best specs, but even so, the Retina standard is aging.

The iPhone 7 does have the benefit of 3D Touch, however, as pressure sensitivity allows developers to enrich their games and add extra functionality. It's a "nice to have" perk rather than a device-seller, however, especially since it hasn't been a massive game-changer since being introduced with the iPhone 6s.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8