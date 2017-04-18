Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: Which is best?

The most exciting thing about the LG G6, at least conceptually, is that it ditches the modular approach of the G5. While that was an interesting twist, the concept of add-on accessories didn't really catch on, and wasn't worth the expense or trade-offs.

Luckily, the G6 is much more than just a unibody G5. This glass-and-metal slab is a beauty of top-end flagship design, and it all starts with the front, which plasters the stunning screen across more than 85% of the phone's face. You still get slim bezels on the sides and slightly larger ones on the top and bottom, but the G6 is an eye-catcher for sure. And it's a flat screen, in case you're not swayed by curves.

The Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is all about those curves. It likewise puts a tall screen all over the front of the phone, with no bezel seen on the curved sides, and very little on the top and bottom. The way the screen blends into the curved bezel is really seamless and attractive.

Both look absolutely brilliant, and if you put it to an office poll, we'd surely have some outliers. But overall, we're more excited about the Galaxy S8, now that we've wielded both for some time, as the seamless, super-curved design just stands out a bit more than LG's own. It's close, but Samsung's phone makes the bolder impression here for sure.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8