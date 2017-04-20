Which Samsung Galaxy smartphone should you buy?

Samsung’s made things easy for you if you’re dead set on picking up one of its new phones - there’s barely any differences between ‘em.

The Galaxy S8+ is physically bigger, with a 6.2in screen versus the S8’s 5.8in, and has a larger 3500mAh battery compared to the S8’s 3000mAh cell. But that’s it.

Both phones have the same better-than-QHD 2960x1440 resolution, and both use gorgeous AMOLED screens with skinny bezels at the top and bottom, plus those all-important curves at the side. The Exynos 8895 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and 12MP rear camera all stay the same.

The Galaxy S8+ is a serious slab of smartphone, but it doesn’t feel like it: that 6.2in screen fits easily in your hand, on account of the unusual 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It’s tall, though, meaning you’ll still need to stretch to reach the top of the phone - something the vanilla S8 handles a little better. If you don’t feel like doing finger yoga every time you want to pull down the notification tray, the decision has already been made - the regular S8 is for you.

However, if you (and your skinny jeans pockets) can handle the extra dimensions, the larger screen is better suited to playing games, watching video, web browsing, and, well, just about everything you use your phone for.

The Galaxy S8+ can also boast better battery life than the smaller phone. It might have to power a bigger screen, but as the resolution stays the same across both phones, we found that the S8+ lasted a few hours longer each day - which could make the difference between leaving your charger at home, or having to hunt for a mains socket.

Buy the Galaxy S8+ if… bigger really is better, and you need the extra battery life

Buy the Galaxy S8 if… You want the best all-round phone Samsung has ever made, and don’t mind losing a bit of longevity