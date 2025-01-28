This new Panerai Radiomir 8 comes with an Italian sailing holiday

Luxury watchmaker Panerai has unveiled its latest creation, the Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643, a timepiece that comes complete with a stunning bi-metal design and an exclusive Mediterranean adventure through Sicily (yes, you read that correctly).

Limited to only 30 pieces, this watch is not merely a collector’s item but a ticket to an unforgettable Italian journey crafted around Panerai’s heritage and love for the sea.

As part of the brand’s Experiences Program, which began in 2019, buyers of the Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean are invited to partake in an immersive exploration of Sicily’s hidden treasures. The itinerary includes a helicopter ride and guided hike up the slopes of Mount Etna, culminating in a behind-the-scenes experience at one of Sicily’s most prestigious wineries.

Guests will then embark on a classic sailing cruise aboard Panerai’s iconic Bermudian ketch, Eilean, for a maritime experience reminiscent of Italy’s golden age of sailing.

Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Panerai, describes the initiative as redefining luxury: “True luxury is about creating lasting memories. With this Mediterranean Experience, we are offering an authentic connection to our brand’s Italian roots and heritage.”

The Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean itself is a testament to Panerai’s craftsmanship and nautical inspiration. Its design incorporates salvaged bronze elements from Eilean’s restoration, including the bezel, crown, and medallion on the case back.

The 45mm case features a rugged burnished steel finish, achieved through meticulous hand-brushing and PVD treatment to create a vintage aesthetic.

At its heart lies Panerai’s P.5000 hand-wound calibre, boasting an impressive 8-day power reserve, a nod to the brand’s history of creating functional, long-lasting instruments.

The beige grainy dial recalls Eilean’s sails, while luminescent markers provide a warm, nautical elegance.

Adding a final touch of authenticity, the back bears an intricately engraved medallion with the word “Eilean” and the year of the yacht’s maiden voyage.

If the Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643 and an Italian getaway appeal to you, pricing is available upon request.

