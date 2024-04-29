This is what the iPhone 16 looks like

We’re used to iPhone 16 leaks by now, but this is a significant one – a full look at Apple’s upcoming phone series side-by-side.

The standout point is about the iPhone 16 Pro Max – or iPhone 16 Ultra as some think it will be called. It’s a whopping 6.8in according to the leak from Sonny Dickson. However, some have suggested it will be 6.9in. That’s 0.1 or 0.2in larger than the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There is a 6.7in model in the image, but it’s got two camera lenses and so that would mean it would be the equivalent of the current iPhone 16 Plus.

So given that, we’re looking at sizing and potential colours for – left to right – the iPhone 16 Pro Max (or Ultra), iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. We got a more comprehensive leak of the iPhone 16 colors recently.

These are dummy units – it’s quite clear that’s the case because the camera lenses are all the same which they wouldn’t be with final models.

Also quite clear is that the camera module for the standard models has had a redesign, while the Pro models have the same camera arrangement as the current models. The cameras on the standard models are stacked one on top of another a bit like the iPhone X and iPhone XS from 2017/18 but with a different design and a separated flash.

The leak is in sync with other rumours, so can be taken seriously. We can’t see the side buttons unfortunately which are also rumored to be changing with this model with a potential extra camera capture button. We think that’s unlikely. but stranger things have happened.

