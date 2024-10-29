These leaked Apple Mac mini M4 specs make it an insta-buy

UPDATE: The Mac mini M4 and M4 Pro is now official.

Original story continues below

The Mac mini has long been one of the best Macs you can buy. It’s by far one of the most affordable, and thanks to Apple silicon, these tiny machines are super powerful. But these leaked specs for Apple’s new M4 Mac mini make it an insta-buy. It’s going to be smaller than ever and more powerful than ever – perfect for your desk.

Right before Apple’s own announcement, Amazon accidentally revealed the new Mac mini with M4 – then quickly scrambled to put the curtain back in place. We saw a leaked spec sheet, comparing the new desktop machine to the M2 Mac Studio and new iMac.

According to the Amazon slip-up, we’re looking at an M4 and M4 Pro chip option, as expected. That gets you a CPU that goes up to 14 cores and a GPU maxing out at 20 cores. You can configure up to 64GB of unified memory (up from a piddly 32GB) and up to 8TB of storage, which stays the same from the current models. This puts the base model closely in line with the M1 Max Mac Studio.

But it’s the ports that might be the real headline here. It appears the Mac mini is catching up to modern demands by sneaking in two front-facing USB-C ports (like the Mac Studio) – possibly even Thunderbolt 4. And the blurry image Amazon tossed us seems to hint at a headphone jack on the front right, but I’m squinting and wear glasses – so could be wrong.

Better yet, this Mac mini looks to be teenier than the current model – potentially closer to the size of an Apple TV. This lines up with the leaks and rumours we’ve seen. But, the biggest letdown? The colour choice. It seems Space Black fans will have to stow away their hopes, as this one’s apparently arriving in classic Silver only.

Amazon’s listing was quickly scrubbed, but not before giving the tech world a decent idea of what’s coming. Expect Apple to officially unveil this one by Wednesday. Price, you ask? No mention just yet. Considering the M4 iMac kept the same price, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Mac mini stick at $599/£649.