Here’s why Apple’s new iMac M4 is the best value it’s ever been

Apple’s iMac has long been one of the best value desktop Macs. You get a screen, the latest compute, and the keyboard and mouse to go with it. There’s a new iMac with M4 on the scene, and I think it’s better value than ever thanks to M4, upgraded connectivity, and Apple Intelligence.

The new iMac model promises a significant leap over its predecessor. Compared to the M1 version, Apple reckons you get up to 1.7x faster speeds for everyday tasks and a striking 2.1x faster performance for high-demand activities. That’s all thanks to the M4 chipset inside, which we’ve already seen deliver excellent performance to this year’s iPad Pro devices.

Plus, M4’s Neural Engine takes AI capability to new heights. Not only does this mean faster performance, but the machine now earns a spot as “the world’s best all-in-one for AI”. At least, according to Apple. That’s a bold claim, but with Apple Intelligence built in, the new iMac certainly has a lot to offer with the likes of Writing Tools.

But let’s not skip over the refreshed colour options because, of course, style matters. This iMac now comes in a rainbow of shades: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and the classic silver. One of the most beloved aspects of the iMac, these colours add a splash of personality to any space. They extend to the accessories too, which have gotten a handy upgrade with USB-C connectivity. Although the port still looks to be on the bottom. The base level model’s keyboard doesn’t come with Touch ID – a rather egregious exclusion, if you ask me.

If you’re struggling with glare in a bright room, Apple’s got your back with a new nanotexture glass option that cuts down on reflections. And for those spending lots of time on calls, the new 12MP Centre Stage camera comes equipped with Desk View. This feature uses a wide-angle lens to let others see your face and a live view of your desk. Sound has had a boost too, with a three-microphone array that picks up your voice with laser-like focus, plus an immersive six-speaker system.

Connectivity has clearly been taken up a notch, too, with all four USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, meaning faster data transfers and the ability to connect up to two 6K external displays. Coupled with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, this iMac feels ready to integrate with even the most demanding setups. Note that the base model comes without gigabit Ethernet support. Of course, you get all of the new macOS 15/Sequoia update goodies as well.

You can pre-order this M4-powered iMac on Apple’s website, with the release date set for 8 November. Prices start at $1299/£1299 for the base model with 8-core CPU and GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD. For a 10-core version with expanded storage options, you’ll be looking at $1499/£1499.