The Volvo EX30 is the smallest scandi-SUV yet

The all-new EX30 is a major case of “Honey I shrunk the Volvo” – but there’s a lot more going on here beyond some seriously svelte dimensions (for an SUV, anyway). It’s an environmentally conscious EV, with the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint of any Volvo model to date, and majors on safety – while also being the fastest-accelerating model the firm has ever produced.

Available to order today in the UK and across Europe, and up for pre-order in the USA (with dollar prices still TBC), the Volvo EX30 has a clear family resemblance to the recently-revealed EX90 flagship. It has the same pixellated take on the firm’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlights and blanked-off front grille. There’s also a more rugged Cross Country variant in the works for next year, which should be more suited to soft-roading.

The EX30 will arrive with three powertrain options: a single-motor entry model, a single-motor extended range version and a top-end Twin Motor Performance variant. The latter puts out 428bhp and can crack 0-62mph in 3.6sec, quicker than any production Volvo in history. The single motor model is no slough, though, only taking 5.7sec for the same sprint. As with all modern Volvo models, top speed will be limited to 112mph regardless of powertrain.

Range is estimated at 214 miles for the single motor model, 298 for the single motor extended range, and 286 miles for the Twin Motor Performance variant. Single motor models can charge at up to 134kW using a compatible rapid charger, while the Twin Motor version can manage 153kW for a 10-80% charge in just 26 minutes.

Inside, the EX30 foregoes a traditional driver-facing instrument cluster in favour of a centrally-mounted, portrait-oriented 12.3in touchscreen running the latest version of Volvo’s Google-powered interface. We’ve seen similar setups on the Tesla Model 3 and Y. It looks super-minimal, but Volvo has still snuck in wireless Apple CarPlay as standard, front and rear USB-C ports, digital car key access and over-the-air updates to keep the operating system bang up to date.

It also has the latest versions of Volvo’s Pilot Assist and Park Pilot Assist tech. The former can fully automate parking in parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal spaces, using both the accelerator and brake as well as handling steering while the driver supervises. Pilot Assist builds on adaptive cruise control by changing lanes when indicating, making motorway overtakes easier.

The Volvo EX30 is available to order right away in the UK, and will be sold both outright and as a subscription starting from €599 per month in certain European territories. You’ll be able to reserve a build slot through Volvo’s website as part of the firm’s push to a combined online/dealership sales model. Customer deliveries should kick off from Q1 2024.

Edition 1 models will start from £33,795 OTR for a single motor model in Plus specification, rising to £40,995 for a Twin Motor Performance variant. The Ultra spec starts from £42,045 for a single motor extended range model, and climbs to £44,495 for the Twin Motor Performance version. An entry-level Core trim will follow later, and will set you back around £31,000.