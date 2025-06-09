Toyota’s new EVs couldn’t be more different – but I still can’t pick between them

Toyota is gearing up to launch an updated version if its bZ4X, which will address my biggest issue with the electric SUV: range, or rather the lack of it. But having also driven a prototype of the rather more compact Toyota Urban Cruiser, I’m wondering if the bigger brother is about to be upstaged by the younger upstart.

First launched back in 2022, the bZ4X was notable for its weird instrument binnacle that seemed designed for a steering yoke rather than a regular steering wheel. Now that yoke is off the menu, the dashboard has been revised.

Toyota has also increased the battery capacity and introduced preconditioning, which has hiked range to a much more competitive 354 miles. The car is also perkier thanks to updated e-axles that boost both performance and handling. Tweaks to both the chassis and suspension add to the revitalised appeal of the SUV.

I’ve just tried driving the new model, due to arrive on these shores later in 2025. Even though it was a prototype, the beefed-up specification is an improvement for sure. The front e-axle enjoys a boost in power, from 150kW to 167kW, while the rear power gets uprated from 80kW to 87kW.

As a result, the bZ4X has a lot more puff and is more responsive in getting the power to the wheels. It does still feel heavy though, so of the two battery options, the 73.1kWh version – available as front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive – is more likely to be the better option over a smaller, front-wheel drive-only 57.7kW offering.

Inside, that odd-looking jet fighter binnacle has been jettisoned and replaced with a more sensible instrument panel that sticks up from the top of the dash. It would look a little lonely were it not for the sizeable 14in infotainment display (up from 12.3in) in the centre. Elsewhere, 64-colour ambient lighting and upholstery fashioned from recycled materials add some interest against the otherwise quite plasticky cockpit.

Enter the baby brother

Meanwhile, there’s the smaller Toyota Urban Cruiser, which I think I prefer. It feels leaner than the heavyweight bZ4X and will compete with the likes of the Kia EV3 and the Volvo EX30. It’s been designed as part of a collaboration with Suzuki, who developed the 2.7-metre wheelbase platform. It has the potential to be a hit, with prices expected to start from around £30,000.

I’ve taken one for a spin in prototype guise and it feels typically Toyota. By that, I mean it offers a workmanlike experience behind the wheel and a design, both inside and out, that definitely isn’t up to Toyota’s posh brand Lexus standards – but comes across as perfectly good value for what it is.

The B-SUV segment EV, set to arrive in the UK during the first half of 2026, will be offered in two battery options: a 49kWh and larger 61kWh variant. Buyers can choose from front and all-wheel drive models, while range from the latter bigger battery edition promises to be up to 265 miles.

There are some could-do-better moments with the Toyota Urban Cruiser, though. The infotainment system, with the main focal point a meagre 10.1in touchscreen, looks a tad behind the times against the competition. The graphics too, especially those that issue warnings on the digital instrument cluster, look similarly jaded. There is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto though, while higher trim levels add wireless phone charging.



The exterior has a whiff of the Volvo EX30 from some angles, although there’s quite a lot of plastic trim knocking about, most notably over the wheel arches and along the bottom of the doors. The upright stance and generous road clearance ticks all the right ‘Urban Cruiser’ boxes I guess, while the front end looks the most agreeable and is complimented by imposing LED headlights.



It all works if you’ve got the Toyota Urban Cruiser as a rental car, but I fear people will expect a little more if this is a car they’re going to own. There are some neat touches to be found, however, like the split-folding and sliding rear seat design that helps to maximise space inside this compact EV. The question remains though: will either EV be enough to take on the might of the increasingly stiff competition?