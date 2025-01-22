Stuff

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is here, though you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the difference

Samsung's latest range of phones isn't a great deal different from the S24 series. Roll on 2026?

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, but with limited new features, it feels very much like this is an in-between year for the Galaxy series.

Once again, there are three new phones, the range-topping Galaxy S25 Ultra and standard Galaxy S25, plus a super-sized version of the Galaxy S25 in the form of the S25+. All are based around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, with 12GB of memory as standard, but while there are minor hardware changes elsewhere – such as more rounded corners – much else is the same or similar to the S24 models. You can read more about all the handsets in our coverage below.

Having launched Galaxy AI last year, Samsung is pitching the S25 as introducing more natural interactions with AI, a “true AI companion” in Samsung’s words. There are improvements to Google’s Circle to Search for quicker interaction with things like on-screen phone numbers and email addresses, easy follow-up actions without having to switch apps and improved natural language interactions. Now brief is a daily interactive screen that shows you timely info, such as boarding passes and smart home alerts.

The Galaxy S25 series is now available for pre-order ahead of the full release date of 7 February.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Grey.

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ is available in Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy blue and Mint.  All of the phones will have exclusive colours available from Samsung’s web store.

