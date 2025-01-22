Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: which is best?

2025 has barely begun, but Samsung is already making waves with the launch of the Galaxy S25. Aiming to set the standard for flagship smartphones this year, the Galaxy S25 brings impressive features and takes direct aim at competitors like the OnePlus 13, also launched recently. Samsung is putting a strong focus on AI innovations for 2025, along with subtle but meaningful upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S24.

While we haven’t had the chance to review the Galaxy S25 just yet, we can dive into how it stacks up against the OnePlus 13 on paper. If you’re in the market for a top-tier Android phone this year, this comparison might just help you decide.

Price

Samsung has opened Galaxy S25 pre-orders now, and the phone will start shipping on the 7th of February. You’ll have to part with $799 / £799 for the 128GB model, $859 / £859 for the 256GB model, and $979 / £979 for 512GB.

The OnePlus 13 launched a couple of weeks ago and is now available in the US and Europe including the UK. The 256GB version of the OnePlus 13 is available for $899 / £899. A 512GB version is also available for $999 / £999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13 Specs

Here’s how the two handsets compare on specs:

Galaxy S25 OnePlus 13 Screen 6.2in, FHD+ 2340×1080, 1-120Hz, 2600 nits 6.82in 3168×1440 120Hz OLED CPU Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory 12GB 12GB / 16GB Cameras 50MP + 10MP +12MP rear

12MP front 50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear

32MP front Storage 128/256/512GB 256/512GB Battery 4000mAh 6000mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 5W wireless 100W wired, 50W wireless Durability IP68 IP69 Dimensions 147x71x7.2mm, 162g 163x77x8.5mm, 213g

Design & display: Does bigger mean better?

The Galaxy S25 continues Samsung’s trend of flat designs, featuring a 6.2-inch flat AMOLED display, a flat Armour Aluminium frame, and flat rear glass. The phone is slimmer (7.2mm) and lighter (162g) than its predecessor, making it highly portable. It is IP68-rated, ensuring protection against water and dust, and comes in a variety of colours, including Navy, Ice Blue, Mint, and Silver.

The Galaxy S25 display has a 2340×1080 resolution, 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 2600 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability against drops and scratches.

The OnePlus 13 ups the ante with its 6.82-inch OLED display, offering a sharper 1440p resolution and a peak brightness of 4500 nits – the highest in its class. It also features a 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate for smoother visuals and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath the glass for added security.

The OnePlus 13 takes durability a step further with its IP69 rating, offering better protection against dust. It sports a new flat design, with flat sides and a larger display. The phone is available in black, blue, and white colour options. Its off-centre rear camera bump has been simplified, and OnePlus has retained its ever-popular alert slider.

While the Galaxy S25’s display is bright and durable, the OnePlus 13 stands out with its larger, higher-resolution screen and exceptional brightness levels. While both phones embrace flat designs, the OnePlus 13 offers a larger display and superior water resistance, making it the more rugged choice for adventurous users.

Performance & battery: Snapdragon showdown

Both the Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising top-tier performance. However, the Galaxy S25 features a custom-designed version for the new Samsung phones. This pairs this with 12GB of RAM across all storage options, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It promises a 15-20% performance improvement over the previous generation and is built on a 3nm process for better power efficiency.

The Galaxy S25 sticks to a 4000mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. While efficient, its battery life gains come mainly from the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s improved power management.

The OnePlus 13 also uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite but offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (even a 24GB / 1TB version in China, significantly exceeding the Galaxy S25 in raw power). This makes it an excellent choice for power users who need a phone capable of handling heavy multitasking or demanding apps.

Plus, the OnePlus 13 offers a massive 6000mAh battery, capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge. It even supports super-fast 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, setting a new benchmark for charging speeds in flagship phones.

While both devices are built for speed, the OnePlus 13’s higher RAM options make it a more future-proof choice for performance enthusiasts. And when it comes to endurance and charging capabilities, the OnePlus 13 is the clear winner.

Cameras: Versatility vs. software trickery

The Galaxy S25 carries over its predecessor’s camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 12MP sensor with dual-pixel PDAF. While the hardware is unchanged, Samsung has introduced new software modes and editing tools to enhance the photography experience.

The OnePlus 13 boasts three 50MP rear cameras: a main sensor, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens with macro capabilities. Hasselblad processing ensures excellent colour accuracy, and the new live photo mode adds creative flexibility. The larger sensor and macro capabilities make the OnePlus 13 a more versatile option for photography enthusiasts.

In our OnePlus 13 review, we noticed that everyday images are excellent from this upgraded setup, with vibrant colours (as expected) and crisp, clear images in good light.

While the Galaxy S25 offers reliable performance and software enhancements, the OnePlus 13’s triple 50MP setup provides greater versatility for creative photographers. OnePlus has a little way to go on low-light performance, though.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13 verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 cater to different user needs. The Galaxy S25 focuses on a compact design, dependable performance, and long-term software support, making it ideal for users who value reliability and longevity. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 excels in display quality, battery life, and versatility, appealing to power users and creative enthusiasts.

Choose the Galaxy S25 if you prefer a lightweight phone with solid performance and extended software support. Or pick the OnePlus 13 if you want a rugged phone with an exceptional display, massive battery, and versatile camera system. Ultimately, both phones deliver flagship experiences, but their unique strengths cater to distinct preferences.