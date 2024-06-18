The Panerai Elux LAB-ID sets a new standard for luminescence

Panerai, a watch brand renowned for its work in luminescence, has once again pushed the boundary when it comes to telling the time in low-light environments. Drawing from its rich history, Panerai has introduced the Submersible Elux LAB-ID ‘PAM01800’ which boasts a fully mechanical movement that can power electric lights on the dial.

It’s very impressive stuff – mixing the artistry and tradition of watchmaking with the latest technology and advancements.

The story begins with Elux, a technology patented on June 15, 1966. Elux, short for ‘elettroluminescenza’ or electroluminescence, represented a significant leap in lighting technology. These panels, free from radioactive substances and incredibly durable, provided a reliable and energy-efficient light source for various applications, including naval instruments for the Italian Navy.

Fast forward to today, and Panerai’s Laboratorio di Idee has harnessed this retro technique to create the Submersible Elux LAB-ID PAM01800.

So how does it work, I hear you asking. Instead of a battery powering everything, this watch uses the mechanical movement to power the light.

The watch features a groundbreaking mechanical system with four dedicated energy-storing barrels. These power a microgenerator that converts mechanical energy into electricity, illuminating the watch’s indicators.

Encased in a Ti-CeramitechTM case (that’s ceramised titanium, if you didn’t know, and the process which also gives the case its distinctive blue hue) the watch is both incredibly light and remarkably strong. It’s able to withstand high pressure and thermal stress, water-resistant up to 50 bar (500 meters).

The dial includes a Power Light reserve indicator and a seconds indicator at the 9 o’clock position, with the bezel featuring patented illumination technology.

With only 150 pieces available, released in batches of 50 per year over three years, this watch is a true collector’s item. The Paneri Elux LAB-ID is available now for £76,800.

