The Stuff IFA awards 2019

IFA sadly has nothing to do with FIFA. For those that don't know (anyone who doesn't consider them a full-time nerd), it's a huge tech expo in the Messe exhibition centre in Berlin that dates back to 1929 - and it leaves many breathless.

This year was as mind-bending and overwhelming as any previous year and every company was vying for attention with the latest TVs, phones, projectors, music players, headphones, smart technology, oh and there was also a batmobile on show. Just because.

We covered all the news here if you want to know all the Hot Stuff that dropped over this Messe weekend.

Thing is, here at Stuff only the most discerning of tech gets our full attention, and that's why we've compiled this list of 10 winners, worthy of yours.

Whether it's being the first, being the best, trying something new, reminding us of something old, ticking all the boxes - each winner inspired us in some way, so let us roll out the red carpet for this bunch.