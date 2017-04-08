The Stuff Hot Five

What do we really care about? And what should you really care about?
Each week, we'll be counting down the five most important things in our world right now. The new gadgets that we're excited about - and that you should be excited about too. The games and apps we're desperate to play - and that we want you to enjoy too. The best phones and tablets and cameras and laptops and smartwatches and all the rest that we've reviewed that week - and that you should go out and buy.
Think of it as a condensed version of the whole site. But don't forget to read the rest of it too, eh?
5) Honor makes a pro phablet for less
Just a couple of years ago, a 5.7-inch smartphone with 6GB RAM and an octa-core processor would’ve set you back a hefty £600 to £700. Honor, though, thinks that’s boring.
At least, we assume it does, as we can’t think of another reason why it’d make the 8 Pro - a mobile with exactly those specs that’ll cost you less than £500.
We went hands on with the Honor 8 Pro this week and, while we weren’t able to fully test camera performance or battery life, we were left in no doubt that this is one big, powerful phone that’s both well-designed and stunningly built. All for less than an iPhone 7. The OnePlus 3T had better watch out.
4) B&O builds a shape-shifting speaker
Time was, rigging an audio barrage across your wall meant taking to the plasterboard with the drill and some bookshelf speakers. But this is 2017 - and modular is the thing to be.
Meet, then, the BeoSound Shape: a wall-mounted wireless hi-fi that can fill any wall, by virtue of its hexagonal shape. It’s pretty nifty, too, with different tiles for different functions.
There’s a Core module that does AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify and the rest, as well as other units which contain amplifiers, speakers and acoustic dampening material. A basic set of six will cost around £3400, so probably it’s probably best to go with wallpaper for now.
3) Sonos puts superb sound in a telly stand
Soundbars aren’t a new concept: better audio than a thin TV can kick out, without the associated cabling and kerfuffle entailed by a full surround-sound system. The problem, of course, is where to put the thing.
Sonos’ PlayBase solves that issue - and sounds great doing it: as the name suggests, it’s essentially a platform for your telly, serving up deep, dynamic audio without sitting like a shiny oblong in front of your screen.
Yes, it has flaws (namely treble that can be much too harsh) - and its PlayBar sibling is probably the one we’d buy - but for sheer convenience and the flexibility you’d expect from Sonos kit, as well as the option to integrate it into a full 5.1 system, it’s hard to beat.
2) LG trims off the bezels, makes a great phone
It says a lot about the state of smartphones in 2017 that the tech world has lost its collective mind recently over phones that do away with bezels (think Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi Mix).
So it is with LG’s G6 - but, boy, is that thing a looker. In what’s easily its best smartphone to date, LG has served up a mobile that nails all of the things normal people want: stacks of power, a stunning screen and a stellar camera.
Sure, battery life could be better and that 18:9 cinematic aspect ratio isn’t so unique now, given that the Galaxy S8 does something similar, but the G6 remains a stunning piece of mobile kit - and one worthy of five Stuff stars.
1) The next Xbox breaks cover
Haven’t heard of Scorpio? Where have you been hiding? In any case, Scorpio is Microsoft’s codename for the next Xbox and, while we’ve known for a while that it’s on the way and set to be seriously powerful, we didn’t have firm specs - until now.
In an exclusive Eurogamer reveal, Microsoft fired a shot across the bow of the PS4 Pro with news that its next-gen Xbox will indeed pack six-teraflops of graphics power, alongside eight 2.3GHz processors and 12GB RAM. In short: it’ll be crazy powerful. Powerful enough, in fact, to run native 4K titles at 60fps - and still have 30% of its power to spare.
What's more, it'll have a 4K UHD Blu-ray player on-board - oh, and it’ll run existing Xbox One games faster, better and prettier, too. There's no firm word on pricing, yet, but we reckon it'll hit shelves at around £500. A full announcement is likely to come at E3 in June.