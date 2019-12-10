Stuff Gadget Awards 2019: Vote for Readers' Smartphone of the Year

There’s nothing that gets Stuff readers riled up quite like the Smartphone of the Year winner.

Whatever we decide, you’ll tell us we’re wrong, so that’s why, for the third year running, we’re giving you the power to call the shots and decide which is worthy of such an accolade.

We’ve included the ten smartphones from our own shortlist and you’ll some old names, such as that little-known smartphone maker Apple, and then there's OnePlus too, who continually make excellent blowers. But then you’ll see a few newer brands with some superior specs and competitive prices like the Realme X2 Pro, the Xioami Mi 9 and the Oppo Reno 10x zoom. Then of course our favourite from Huawei, the P30 Pro which was last phone the company made that wasn’t tarnished by political turmoil. There are a couple of budgets thrown in too because they’re truly worth your attention, especially the Moto G8 Plus and Nokia 7.2.

To vote, simply head here and tick the phone that you think is most deserving of the title, then press the 'Submit' button. We'll have the results for you in a few weeks when we'll be publishing our full Stuff Gadget Awards 2019 winners. And the best thing about all of this is that you can't blame us for picking the wrong one.