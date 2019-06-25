Steam Summer Sale 2019: the discount games you need to buy

Warm days outside provide a great opportunity to get out and enjoy nature… or, perhaps, an even better excuse to stay inside and spend the day playing games. Your call, really.

If you choose the latter, thankfully the dawn of summer also means the arrival of the Steam Summer Sale, two full weeks of PC gaming bliss at a fraction of the normal price. Thousands of games are on sale, and that includes brand new blockbusters, beloved indie games, and older classics alike.

Don't know where to start? We've picked a few of the best deals in each category, and after you've read our picks, be sure to head over to Steam and peruse the rest of the offers. The sale runs through 9 July.