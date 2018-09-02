Many videogames feature holes a hero inconveniently falls down. They’re annoying. You want to banish them forever. But in Donut County, you get to be the hole, sucking everything into your circular maw and taking it deep underground. It turns out this is quite a lot of fun.

Your escapades occur in the titular Donut County, a place populated by quite a lot of bipedal cartoon critters, a number of which are raccoons. Rather suspiciously, people have started to disappear since the raccoons moved in – and you soon discover why.