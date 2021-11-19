Sony’s best wireless earbuds just got an unmissable Black Friday price cut

Sony has long produced some of the best wireless audio gear around, though the quality of its wares mean they don’t often come cheap – except for today, when the Black Friday deals have been turned up to 11!

Right now, you can take advantage of a generous £51 price drop on the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds, which brings their price down to a much more affordable £199.

The deal is available as part of the Amazon UK Black Friday deals drive and our number crunching reveals it’s the lowest price ever seen for this product at the online retail giant.

What’s more, we gave these impressive earbuds a perfect 5/5 score in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, so you really won’t find a more cracking offer on wireless earbuds than this one!

Our reviewer heaped praise on the Sony WF-1000XM4, ultimately declaring that, “…the WF-1000XM4 continue Sony’s long and proud tradition of building the best true wireless in-ear headphones you can buy.”

You can choose between silver or black colour options as part of this deal – and even pay for them over 3-months at no extra cost, if that’s a better fit for your budget.

As well as the top-quality active noise cancellation (ANC) offered by the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, they also boast battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge, speak-to-chat functionality, Amazon Alexa compatability and so much more.

They’d make a great gift for the audiophile in your life, or knock the socks off anyone looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones. With any luck, that person might even be you!

