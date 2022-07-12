Sony makes some of our favourite headphones. In fact, its WH-1000XM4 outright topped our list of the best noise-cancelling cans until very recently. The set that usurped them? Sony’s own WH-1000XM5. And if you’re in the market for a good price on some great ‘phones, this Amazon Prime Day deal will be music to your ears.

Usually tagged up at a relatively premium £350, Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a significant discount during Prime Day. Reduced by 40%, you can bag the five-star headphones for £209 until 13 July. That’s a huge saving of £141 on a truly stellar set of cans.

Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM4 do it all. Sound output from the 40mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s DSEE Extreme engine.

Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations. While their successors might be even slicker still, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best cans you can buy. Amazon’s 40% discount only sweetens the deal.

Other Prime Day deals on Sony headphones

Prefer in-ears to on-ears? Amazon is also offering significant discounts on a range of Sony’s true wireless earphones. That includes the new LinkBuds S, a solid set of everyday earbuds which we awarded five stars in our recent review. Usually priced at £180, they’re available during Prime Day for a much more affordable £130. That’s 28% off.

Similarly named but completely different by design, Amazon has also discounted Sony’s donut-like LinkBuds. With open backs, the LinkBuds are designed to let outside sounds in. They’re a compact, genuinely innovative option if you want to listen to tunes but also be aware of the world around you. And thanks to Amazon, you can buy them for £120 this Prime Day – instead of the usual £150.

Or for a truly affordable set of noise-cancelling earphones, take a look at the Sony WF-1000XM3. Previously a top performer in our list of the best Apple AirPods alternatives, they continue to offer a dynamic listen, solid battery life and excellent noise cancellation. Sound good? They’re yours for £76 this Prime Day (versus the usual £96).