Sonos launches Beam 2 with Dolby Atmos

We were a bit bowled over by the original Beam back in 2018.

Small, smart and surprisingly affordable, the cinematic soundbar slinked into our living room and grabbed Gadget of the Year honours. Now its successor is here to shame your TV’s tinny tweeters all over again: thanks to a faster processor and refreshed software, the elongated speaker adds Dolby Atmos smarts to your Sonos home cinema setup for sound that bounces off the wall.